Houston attorney weighs in on legalities of riding an e-scooter after deadly incident in downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the past few years, e-scooters and e-bikes have become increasingly popular as they provide a cheap and eco-friendly way to get around. But there are some dangers that have been overlooked.

"It is legal to ride them, but that does not mean that other cars see you or that it is safe," Brian White, a personal injury attorney, said.

He said lack of experience and ignorance of the rules can create danger for everyone sharing the roads and sidewalks.

White has dealt with his share of accident victims and said electric scooters offer the driver very little protection in the event of a crash.

White said riders can be difficult to see on the roads.

"The injuries on scooters are typically pretty bad because you're on such a small piece and equipment, and generally you hit a car, or a car hits you, and that involves you being ejected off of the bike," White said.

He said the consequences can also be deadly.

A man was hit by a pickup and killed early Sunday morning near Pease Street in downtown Houston. HPD said the rider was heading toward the crosswalk when the truck hit him and took off.

When it comes to rules for electric scooter use, a section of the Texas Transportation Code states electric scooters can only be operated on roads where the speed limit is at or less than 35 mph, counties and municipalities have the right to ban the use of electric scooters on sidewalks or roads in the interest of safety, and electric scooters can generally be used on paths set aside for bicycles.

