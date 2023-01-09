Bicyclist and motorcycle driver killed in 'very avoidable' crash in East Downtown, HPD says

Police said a man and his wife were in a dedicated bike lane, crossing the street with the right of way, when a speeding motorcycle slammed into the husband.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dangerous decision cost two people their lives in the East Downtown Houston area overnight.

Houston police said a speeding motorcycle driver collided with a man on a bicycle, killing them both.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Palmer Street near McKinney Street, police said.

A man was on his bike, riding in the dedicated bike lane with his wife, when a motorcycle speeding through an intersection hit the husband, according to police.

HPD said the husband and wife were using the crosswalk to get through the intersection and had the right of way when the motorcycle came toward them.

Investigators said the motorcycle driver was going very fast, too fast for city streets, when he slammed into the man on the bicycle.

Police said the impact threw both the bicyclist and the motorcycle driver from their vehicles. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. The wife was not injured, HPD said.

"It was a tragedy, but it seems very avoidable. From what witnesses are saying, that motorcycle was traveling at highway speeds along McKinney, so it should not have been going that fast," Sgt. David Rose said. "But the consequences were catastrophic for everyone involved."

