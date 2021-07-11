texas politics

Election integrity bill showdown set for this week in Austin

By
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A showdown is set for this week after election integrity bills moved forward this weekend in Austin.

New ways that Harris County voters casted ballots in this last election are another step closer to being a thing of the past. State lawmakers are working on a bill that would eliminate both forms of voting.

"There's great concern about the integrity of 24-hour voting and the integrity of drive-thru voting," State Sen. Charles Schwertner said. "We need first and foremost to make sure our election process has the highest integrity possible."

The Harris County voting measures were discussed at length during both the House and Senate committee hearings this weekend. The concerns weren't enough to change Republican lawmakers' minds.

Early Sunday morning, the House committee approved the election bill. On Sunday afternoon, the Senate committee did as well.

"I'm glad it passed out of committee," Schwertner said. "I'm looking forward to seeing it on the floor on Tuesday. People need to feel secure in the election process."

Democrats are concerned with more than the removal of voting methods. They're also worried about mail ballots which could require a copy of a person's driver's license.

"Somebody like my mom has me to go make that copy, but think about that senior citizen that lives alone and doesn't have anybody to go do it," State Sen. Carol Alvarado said. "The other option is for them to provide part of their social security number. A lot of people don't like to give that information."

The legislature attempted to pass an election last session, however it failed after Democrats walked out.

As another vote approaches, ABC13 asked if they plan to break quorum again.

"All options are on the table," Alvarado said. "I'm not going to give away any strategy."

And we may not have to wait for long. Both the House and the Senate could give the bill final approval by the end of the week.

"I think so. I think it's on the fast track around here," Schwertner said.

Debate starts Tuesday when the House is expected to take up House Bill 3 and the Senate takes up Senate Bill1.

SEE RELATED: Hundreds of Texans line up to testify over GOP's voting bill in the special legislative session

