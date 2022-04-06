El Tiempo Cantina to open 2 locations at Minute Maid Park

minute maid park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fajita and margarita lovers, rejoice! One of Houston's most beloved Tex-Mex restaurants is set to open inside Minute Maid Park in just a few days.

El Tiempo Cantina will have a location on the second level of the stadium near the party deck, as well as a small stand on the main concourse, according to Rafael Hernandez, the restaurant's marketing director.

On the second level, they will be serving carnitas and fajita tacos, nachos, and more, with their homemade tortillas. They are also partnering with Hornitos to serve the only tequila-based frozen margarita in the ballpark.

On the main concourse, they will be serving chips, salsa and frozen margaritas.

Hernandez said the Minute Maid Park location will open Sunday, April 10 for FanFest.

