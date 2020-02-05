Sports

These new food options at Minute Maid Park will make you ditch the diet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's safe to say Astros fans will be buying more than peanuts and Cracker Jacks at a home game this season.

Minute Maid Park unveiled a variety of new food options on Tuesday. The new Buffalo Chicken Totchos are perfect for tater tot lovers. The tots are topped with Buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles, ranch dressing and sliced green onions.



Also debuting this season are the Texas Green Chicken Nachos, which are house cooked kettle chips with melted cheese, green chile chicken, pico de gallo, Mexican cream and jalapeños.



With dozens of concessions inside the ball park, we're sure there's a treat (or a drink) you'll enjoy!

The long wait to get stadium concessions during Astros playoff time could be remedied with this tip.



Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
