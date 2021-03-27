magic of storytelling

Texas A&M student leads project to create El Campo Bookmobile

EL CAMPO, Texas (KTRK) -- In celebration of Disney's Magic of Storytelling campaign, ABC13 is celebrating a group of students making a real difference in their community.

Texas A&M student Ryan Williamson and his El Campo FFA chapter are building a traveling library to bring books to children who may not have easy access to a public library.

Williamson, who was El Campo High's valedictorian last year, came up with the idea after he was selected for the Ford Leadership Scholar program.

"I knew that a need that was very important to me and a need that was very evident in my community was the need for literacy for student who don't have access to libraries during the summer months," said Williamson.

Williamson has been working with El Campo FFA students to convert a trailer into a bookmobile.

"Everyone has contributed in our community in some way, whether it was our El Campo Rotary Club or if it's members in my own FFA chapter," said Williamson. "Many members have donated some part of the trailer. But specifically books have been donated by community members who have heard about the project."

Williamson hopes to have the bookmobile up and running by the summer. Check out the video above to see how students are working to get the bookmobile ready!

