Disney Channel stars share passion for books at ABC13's Magic of Storytelling celebration

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Elementary students in Wharton County got a surprise Friday as two Disney Channel stars helped ABC13 Houston announce a big gift coming this weekend.

As part of Disney's Magic of Storytelling campaign celebrating literacy, ABC13 will distribute 10,000 free books on Saturday to every elementary student in El Campo and Wharton ISD.

Disney Channel's Scarlett Estevez ("Bunk'd") and Jackson Dollinger ("Sydney to the Max") took part in a virtual kickoff for ABC13's Magic of Storytelling celebration, giving shoutouts to students at Hutchins, Myatt, Northside, Sivells and Wharton Elementary schools.

"I think reading is just really important for people to, you know, really branch out their imagination," Estevez said. "It's also a big part of seeing different characters and seeing different points of view."

Estevez and Dollinger shared with students how they got started in acting, and even some inspiration for children dreaming of their own on-screen careers.

But central to both interviews, these Disney Channel stars ultimately hoped their passion for reading rubs off on the next generation of storytellers.

"Books give us inspiration and encourage us to do great things," Dollinger said. "Books not only teach us about science and logic, but morality and values."

Nearly 3,000 students will receive Disney books this weekend at two drive-thru distributions, with help from parents, volunteers from Rotary International District 5890 and Disney's partner, First Book.



First Book is a nonprofit organization that puts new books and educational resources into the hands of educators who serve children from underserved communities nationwide. Teachers and organizations that work with students in need can learn how to get access to free and low cost books through First Book at MagicOfStorytelling.com.

Since its inception, Disney Publishing Worldwide has donated millions of books to First Book through its Magic of Storytelling campaign.
