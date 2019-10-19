abc13 plus friendswood

Challenge Accepted! Superintendent takes on a Special Olympic swimmer

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- According to Friendswood ISD Superintendent Thad Roher, he will try pretty much anything to get closer to the students in his district.

"The whole challenge thing came from, as a district, our desire to connect with the community, and really for me, the students," said Roher.

As part of his new "Challenge Accepted" program, Roher took on 16-year-old Special Olympics swimmer Warren Dunphy-Miller in a 25-meter backstroke competition.

"Warren and I are friends from before and when he sent me that video saying, 'Eat my bubbles.' What are you going to do? You gotta accept the challenge!" he laughed.

You won't be surprised to learn that Warren soundly defeated Roher, as dozens of students cheered.

"I have the power. I have the world. I have everything in my hands," said Warren. "Special Olympics, that's what makes me special."

