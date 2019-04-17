San Jacinto College offers high school students path to degree

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- For high school students who are looking to get a jump on their college education, the San Jacinto College Dual Credit program may be a good fit for them. It allows students to enroll and take college courses while they're still in high school.Channelview High School senior Diojni Valle is getting ready to graduate with a high school diploma. She'll also receive an associate's degree from San Jac as well. She did it by doubling up classes during her junior and senior years of high school."Well at the beginning you're like, 'Wow, college in high school.' And it really does put your time management skills to a test. This saved me two years, so going into U of H, I'll only have two more years," Valle told us.Assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction with Channelview ISD, Dr. Don Beck, says the program is a great way for high school students to get a huge jump start toward their college years."When we get to graduation time, we have anywhere between 25 and 40 who actually get their complete associates. Those that don't get their complete associates have well than enough hours to transfer elsewhere. The credits that they do gain allows them to go straight into their major, which makes them even more successful at the four-year universities," Dr. Beck said.Once she receives her bachelor's degree two years from now, Valle says she plans on going even further to study intellectual property law.The program is not just offered to students at Channelview HS. For more information on San Jac's program for high school juniors and seniors and whether your student's campus participates, you can visit