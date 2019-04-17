HTX

San Jacinto College offers high school students path to degree

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- For high school students who are looking to get a jump on their college education, the San Jacinto College Dual Credit program may be a good fit for them. It allows students to enroll and take college courses while they're still in high school.

Channelview High School senior Diojni Valle is getting ready to graduate with a high school diploma. She'll also receive an associate's degree from San Jac as well. She did it by doubling up classes during her junior and senior years of high school.

"Well at the beginning you're like, 'Wow, college in high school.' And it really does put your time management skills to a test. This saved me two years, so going into U of H, I'll only have two more years," Valle told us.

Assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction with Channelview ISD, Dr. Don Beck, says the program is a great way for high school students to get a huge jump start toward their college years.

"When we get to graduation time, we have anywhere between 25 and 40 who actually get their complete associates. Those that don't get their complete associates have well than enough hours to transfer elsewhere. The credits that they do gain allows them to go straight into their major, which makes them even more successful at the four-year universities," Dr. Beck said.

Once she receives her bachelor's degree two years from now, Valle says she plans on going even further to study intellectual property law.

The program is not just offered to students at Channelview HS. For more information on San Jac's program for high school juniors and seniors and whether your student's campus participates, you can visit SJC's website.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through ABC13's HTX+ Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchannelviewhigh schoolhtxcollegehtx east side
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX
Clear Falls High grad with special needs known for spreading joy
Teens spending summer at NASA to launch space dreams
Get gaming! Popular old-school arcade heads to Clear Lake
Clear Lake firm playing key role in NASA's missions to the moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News