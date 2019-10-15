Friendswood city council taken over by fun-loving 2nd graders

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- You don't usually meet city council members who aren't tall enough to see over the desks.But, then again, you don't usually see so many smiles at a council meeting."This is our favorite council meeting of the entire year," said Mayor Mike Foreman.For the second year, Mayor Foreman invited second graders from Friendswood ISD to take over a council meeting.According Mayor Foreman, the idea behind the program is to get kids involved in local government and maybe even encourage their families, too."It brings people into city council meetings that have never been here before," expressed Mayor Foreman.It's a positive experience, especially in a political climate that typically has so many disagreements.The night ended with a unanimous resolution: city council will now celebrate "Westwood Elementary School Day."