abc13 plus friendswood

Friendswood city council taken over by fun-loving 2nd graders

By
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- You don't usually meet city council members who aren't tall enough to see over the desks.

But, then again, you don't usually see so many smiles at a council meeting.

"This is our favorite council meeting of the entire year," said Mayor Mike Foreman.

For the second year, Mayor Foreman invited second graders from Friendswood ISD to take over a council meeting.

According Mayor Foreman, the idea behind the program is to get kids involved in local government and maybe even encourage their families, too.

"It brings people into city council meetings that have never been here before," expressed Mayor Foreman.

It's a positive experience, especially in a political climate that typically has so many disagreements.

The night ended with a unanimous resolution: city council will now celebrate "Westwood Elementary School Day."

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfriendswoodeducationchildrenabc13 plus friendswoodschoolabc13 plustown hall meeting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 PLUS FRIENDSWOOD
11-year-old Friendswood twins create gourmet treat business
Golf tourney helps bring trained dogs to people with diabetes
Friendswood tavern serves simple, delicious French food
Friendswood Market offers goodies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Landscaper accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl
Deputy accused of touching woman in hot tub then assaulting her
Former justice of the peace charged after allegedly slapping Yankees fan
Astros out to early lead in Game 3 as ALCS shifts to NY
Parents of twins offer Josh Reddick hilarious and real advice
Mattress Mack shows off iconic Houston sports memorabilia
Firefighter hit and killed by off-duty firefighter honored
Show More
Family of woman killed in botched raid says HPD is 'uncooperative'
Video of how Panera prepares mac and cheese goes viral
Hunter Biden denies doing anything wrong in Ukraine, China
Firefighters get nails painted at car crash
Astros fan turning heads with custom wrapped Corvette
More TOP STORIES News