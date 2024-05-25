Suspect arrested in domestic violence case that closed 2 Lamar CISD schools, police say

ABC13 learned Lamar CISD closed two of its schools two days in a row because of a man wanted in a domestic violence case, according to authorities.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect in a domestic violence case that led to two school closures has been arrested, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office (FBCSO).

The video above is from a previous story.

Jaime Ediel Buentello, 33, was put in custody on Friday in the 10500 block of Southwest Freeway in Houston.

According to a Lamar CISD spokesperson, the FBCSO told the school district about a domestic violence incident involving a "member of their school community."

Even though there was no threat against any Lamar CISD campus, student, or staff member, the spokesperson said they closed Gray Elementary and Randle High on Tuesday and Wednesday out of caution.

LCISD would not answer questions about whether the suspect has children that attend Gray Elementary or Randle High due to victim protection.