HISD takeover: Here's how we got here

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After years of revolving superintendents, board member bickering and failing grades, the state finally said "enough" and took over Houston ISD.

Here's a look at the twists and turns of HISD's recent history:

March 6, 2018
After just 564 days as superintendent of HISD, Richard Carranza leaves Houston for a job in New York City.

March 23, 2018
HISD appoints Chief Academic Officer Grenita Lathan as interim superintendent.

August 12, 2018

Grenita Lathan is replaced with former superintendent Dr. Abelardo Saavedra in what some called a coup by a faction of the board.

October 18, 2018
HISD's Board of Trustees officially voted to keep Dr. Grenita Lathan on as interim superintendent.

March 25, 2019
The TEA orders the 'HISD Board to immediately stop the search for a new school superintendent until the TEA gives permission otherwise.'

August 15, 2019
21 HISD schools receive an F from the Texas Education Agency.

August 22, 2019
Interim superintendent tackles criticism of HISD leadership.

November 6, 2019
The Texas Education Agency takes over HISD, the states largest school district.
