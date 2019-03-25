Texas Education Agency halts HISD's superintendent search

A number of interviews were already scheduled, but will have to be cancelled.
If the board doesn't follow the TEA's directive, the agency can immediately appoint a board of managers.
Dr. Grenita Lathan has been serving as interim superintendent after Richard Carranza left the position in March 2018.
ONE ON ONE: ABC13 talks about new changes with HISD's interim superintendent
In October, board members clashed over accusations of racism as they reviewed the suggestion to bring back Dr. Abe Saavedra. That decision was ultimately reversed.
The school district opened up public meetings in January in hopes of getting input as the superintendent search continues.