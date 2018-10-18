HISD votes to keep Grenita Lathan as interim superintendent

The Houston Independent School District's Board of Trustees officially voted today to keep Dr. Grenita Lathan on as interim superintendent.The move came in an unanimous vote (9 to 0). It caps a tumultuous week for the district. In a shocking display, board members openly bickered last week over who should lead the district.They initially decided to bring back Dr. Abe Saavedra to lead HISD only then to reverse their decision this past weekend. In a rare news conference, board members publicly apologized for their behavior earlier this week.