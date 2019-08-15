21 HISD schools receive "F" in annual Texas Education Agency report

However, 21 of the district's schools received an "F" grade.
1. Wheatley High School
2. Deady Middle School
3. Edison Middle School
4. Thomas Middle School
5. Fleming Middle School
6. Key Middle School
7. Williams Middle School
8. Sugar Grove Academy
9. Isaacs Elementary School
10. Robinson Elementary School
11. Northline Elementary School
12. Osborne Elementary School
13. Rucker Elementary School
14. Smith Elementary School
15. Young Elementary School
16. Whidby Elementary School
17. Ashford Elementary School
18. C. Martinez Elementary School
19. Seguin Elementary
20. High School Ahead Academy
21. Energized for STEM Academy Southeast
Districts, charters and schools are given an overall rating based on the following three performance areas:
-Student achievement: how much students know and are able to do at the end of the school year. Under this category, performance on the standardized STAAR test; college, career and military readiness; and graduation rate were all factors.
-School progress: how students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools. Academic growth and relative performance were among the factors in this category.
-Closing the Gaps: how well different groups of students within a school are performing.
You can look over the HISD results for all of its schools here.
You can also search the accountability reports for any campus or district in the state.
This is the first time that all HISD schools have been assigned a letter grade of A through F under the new accountability ratings system.
The release of HISD's accountability ratings comes a week after TEA investigators put forth a 34-page report into its six-month investigation of the school district.
Investigators alleging misconduct recommended the state replace the HISD board of trustees.
The TEA took a closer look at allegations that trustees violated state law when it made the decision to fire interim superintendent Grenita Lathan and hire former HISD superintendent Abe Saavedra without first holding a public meeting.
According to the report, investigators found the board's decision was made in a "walking quorum" to avoid complying with open meetings laws.
Investigators also found evidence of board members acting individually to influence contracts and hiring, and a violation of procurement rules "through the abuse of Job Order Contracts to avoid the $500,000 limit," the report says.
In addition to a state takeover of the school board, the TEA also recommended lowering the district's accreditation and the appointment of a conservator.
The school board president says the district will address the state's findings through their legal counsel.
We're hoping to speak with the TEA commissioner Thursday about what might come next for the district.
