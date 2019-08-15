21 HISD schools receive "F" in annual Texas Education Agency report

21 HISD schools get a F rating from TEA including Wheatley HS https://t.co/H6oJRG6zwr… pic.twitter.com/s3UWIqFzdr — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) August 15, 2019

21 HISD schools get an “F” from TEA pic.twitter.com/M4vmqbbOVf — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) August 15, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Education Agency released its 2019 accountability ratings for schools and school districts, including for HISD, which received a "B" rating overall.However, 21 of the district's schools received an "F" grade.1. Wheatley High School2. Deady Middle School3. Edison Middle School4. Thomas Middle School5. Fleming Middle School6. Key Middle School7. Williams Middle School8. Sugar Grove Academy9. Isaacs Elementary School10. Robinson Elementary School11. Northline Elementary School12. Osborne Elementary School13. Rucker Elementary School14. Smith Elementary School15. Young Elementary School16. Whidby Elementary School17. Ashford Elementary School18. C. Martinez Elementary School19. Seguin Elementary20. High School Ahead Academy21. Energized for STEM Academy SoutheastDistricts, charters and schools are given an overall rating based on the following three performance areas:-Student achievement: how much students know and are able to do at the end of the school year. Under this category, performance on the standardized STAAR test; college, career and military readiness; and graduation rate were all factors.-School progress: how students perform over time and how that growth compares to similar schools. Academic growth and relative performance were among the factors in this category.-Closing the Gaps: how well different groups of students within a school are performing.This is the first time that all HISD schools have been assigned a letter grade of A through F under the new accountability ratings system.The release of HISD's accountability ratings comes a week after TEA investigators put forth a 34-page report into its six-month investigation of the school district.Investigators alleging misconduct recommended the state replace the HISD board of trustees.The TEA took a closer look at allegations that trustees violated state law when it made the decision to fire interim superintendent Grenita Lathan and hire former HISD superintendentwithout first holding a public meeting.According to the report, investigators found the board's decision was made in a "walking quorum" to avoid complying with open meetings laws.Investigators also found evidence of board members acting individually to influence contracts and hiring, and a violation of procurement rules "through the abuse of Job Order Contracts to avoid the $500,000 limit," the report says.In addition to a state takeover of the school board, the TEA also recommended lowering the district's accreditation and the appointment of a conservator.The school board president says the district will address the state's findings through their legal counsel.We're hoping to speak with the TEA commissioner Thursday about what might come next for the district.