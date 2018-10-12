EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4468672" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SHAKE-UP: Saavedra back to HISD after board ousts Lathan

A shake-up is underway at HISD, after the board announced it is replacing interim superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan with former superintendent Dr. Abelardo Saavedra.The announcement was made at a fiery school board meeting Thursday night.After a motion, the board voted 5-4 to bring back Saavedra, who served as superintendent from Aug. 2004 - Aug. 2009.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner expressed his outrage over the move on Friday, calling it "destabilizing, unacceptable" and saying he "can't condone it."Saavedra is expected to return to lead the district on Monday.Some parents told Eyewitness News that Thursday's school board meeting left them with little trust in the board."You had a council member come to the board meeting tonight, and say that it's 62 percent of students in the district that are Hispanic, which is true. Therefore we should have Latino leadership. They have been screaming Latino leaderships since Carranza," HISD board member Wanda Adams said.Adams also said that she believed the move was rooted in racism, and called for the state to come in and takeover."This board has opened my eyes to what race really is. This board is racial. So, now we are under the cloud of a takeover," Adams said.Adam believes the decision to drop Lathan was made months ago.The only reason you don't want her is because she's black, and I don't think that should be the climate at this time,"For the last four years, Saavedra has served as superintendent of South San Antonio Independent School District. His last day was Friday.The South San Antonio ISD spokesperson told Eyewitness News that Saavedra decided not to renew his contract back in June.From 1993 to 2000, he served as superintendent of Corpus Christi schools before joining HISD as superintendent of the East District in Feb. 2001.He was the first Hispanic American superintendent of HISD.Lathan was appointed as interim superintendent on March 22, 2018, after the departure of superintendent Richard Carranza, who left to become New York City's chancellor of schools.Dr. Lathan's appointment came in the midst of a budget crisis in HISD, requiring cuts to staff and spending. She will now go back to being chief academic officer.