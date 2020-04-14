Fort Bend ISD students not returning to in-person classrooms for rest of year

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend ISD students won't be returning to their in-person classrooms this school year, according to the district.Students will continue their online classes for the remainder of the year, said Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre on Tuesday. He also said graduations for the class of 2020 will be postponed until July."We have built systems and structures to deliver learning online for the time being, and while we recognize this system is not perfect, we believe it will allow us to successfully complete the year while we focus on our planning for the reopening of school in August and re-strategizing to make up for any lost learning in the current year," said Dupre in a statement.The district previously said they were considering handing out diplomas on May 28, the last day of school.The district also told ABC13 it's trying to help seniors get their transcripts for college or the military so they can continue with their lives.Meanwhile, FBISD said it's in the process of scheduling dates at the Smart Financial Center for graduation, which will be announced "in the very near future," according to the district."High school campus principals will be sharing information about end of year events for seniors, including information about refunds for cancelled events," said Dupre.Another option the district is exploring: hosting a virtual graduation ceremony for seniors and their families.The district is also exploring options for prom and other major events seniors had planned."We are going to make sure that we honor your need to have some kind of final concluding event, whether it's a senior slideshow or a senior walk. Those kind of things that you have been looking foward to at your schools," said Dupre.The problem is, the district does not know when people will be able to gather in large groups again. But, Fort Bend ISD is trying to give seniors something to look forward to as they end their high school careers.