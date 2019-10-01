Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Aristea

NAME: Aristea Guerrero
HIGH SCHOOL: Sam Houston Math Science & Technology High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Aristea is an honor roll student and served on her school's Ambassador team. She enjoys displaying her school spirit at sporting events and volunteers at organizations such as Ronald McDonald House and the Houston food Bank. She maintains high grades while working part time as an assistant manager.

GOALS: Aristea plans to continue her education at the University of Houston, where she wants to study medicine. Her goal is to become a certified RN.

