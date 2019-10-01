CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Aristea

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

Aristea GuerreroSam Houston Math Science & Technology High SchoolSeniorAristea is an honor roll student and served on her school's Ambassador team. She enjoys displaying her school spirit at sporting events and volunteers at organizations such as Ronald McDonald House and the Houston food Bank. She maintains high grades while working part time as an assistant manager.Aristea plans to continue her education at the University of Houston, where she wants to study medicine. Her goal is to become a certified RN.