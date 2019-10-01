Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Adrianeli

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!







NAME: Adrianeili Olvera
HIGH SCHOOL: East Early College High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Adrianeli is an active member of the National Honor Society and the Chairman of Representatives for the S.O.A.R Robotics program. She serves as the treasurer of the UH MAES (Jr. Chapter), and as a member of the Falcon Ambassadors. While maintaining excellent marks and showing her school spirit on the cheerleading team, Adrianeli enjoys volunteering with the Humane club, Beach Clean Up and Robotics at Elementary Schools.

GOALS: Adrianeli plans to attend John Hopkins University to study biochemical engineering. She plans to pursue a career where she can give back to the community.

educationdistinguished scholar
