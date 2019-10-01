CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Joseph

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

Sponsored By





Joseph HaaksmaNorth Houston Early College High SchoolSeniorJoseph is an active member of the National Honor Society as well as the GENTS club, where he is a junior new member educator. He has received both the Leadership Award and the Principal's Award from his school. Joseph serves and supports his school on the cheerleading team, the debate team and the student council. He also finds time to tutor freshmen student in writing.After high school, Joseph plans to study IT Security or IT Engineering at either the University of Houston or the University of Texas.