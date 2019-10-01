CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Darian

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!
NAME: Darian Moses
HIGH SCHOOL: Jack Yates High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: Darian is an active member of the National Honor Society, Top Teens of America and is vice president of Upward Bound. She displays her school spirit as a varsity cheerleader and enjoys volunteering with Cheer Camp for elementary students. Darian participates in TSU Elementary Day and is a strong advocate for anti-bullying at her school.
GOALS: After high school, Darian would like to attend Texas Southern University. Her plan is to study medical science as well as anesthesiology.