Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Darian

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!







NAME: Darian Moses
HIGH SCHOOL: Jack Yates High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Darian is an active member of the National Honor Society, Top Teens of America and is vice president of Upward Bound. She displays her school spirit as a varsity cheerleader and enjoys volunteering with Cheer Camp for elementary students. Darian participates in TSU Elementary Day and is a strong advocate for anti-bullying at her school.

GOALS: After high school, Darian would like to attend Texas Southern University. Her plan is to study medical science as well as anesthesiology.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Touching tributes to murdered Harris County deputy
3 earthquakes rattle Texas in less than 12 hours
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in north Houston
Woman lost in woods for 10 days survived on minnows and frogs
Cool front finally in Houston's weather forecast
ABC13's Morning News
'I've lost my hero' Deputy Dhaliwal's father mourns his son
Show More
Late Astros fan's family surprised with playoff tickets
Galleria shuts down store for $147,000 in past due rent
Hakeem Olajuwon's sons following dad on the court
Man finds liver donor through wife's fertility blog
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More TOP STORIES News