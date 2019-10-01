CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Darian

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

Darian MosesJack Yates High SchoolSeniorDarian is an active member of the National Honor Society, Top Teens of America and is vice president of Upward Bound. She displays her school spirit as a varsity cheerleader and enjoys volunteering with Cheer Camp for elementary students. Darian participates in TSU Elementary Day and is a strong advocate for anti-bullying at her school.After high school, Darian would like to attend Texas Southern University. Her plan is to study medical science as well as anesthesiology.