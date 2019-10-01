Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Isabella

NAME: Isabella Hsu
HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Isabella is the president of both the Asian American Association and the Hakka Association. She serves as secretary of the Interact Club and participates in UIL Academic. Isabella enjoys volunteering at the Houston Food Bank and the Houston Suzuki Music program. She has a key role in contributing to her school's International Festival and cultural events, as well as tutoring other students.

GOALS: After graduation, Isabella plans to study business and management at Vanderbilt University. She hopes to pursue a career in business.

