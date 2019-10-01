CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Rebekah

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE BEATING THE ODDS CATEGORY!

Rebekah HodgeBooker T. Washington High SchoolSeniorRebekah is an active member and the secretary of commerce for the Engineering Club and Leadership Academy. She is also the president of the Baby Ocean of Soul Marching Band. Despite having to commute to school by Metro Bus, 4hr every day, Rebekah maintains excellent academic standing, and is project manager for 2 rocket launches at her school. For several of her rocket projects she has the distinct honor of submitting her results to NASA and having her work critiqued by their engineers.Rebekah hopes to attend Rice University where she will study engineering and business communications. Her goal is to establish her own firm of engineers.