Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Fabiola

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!







NAME: Fabiola Martinez-Banda
HIGH SCHOOL: East Early College High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Fabiola is defensive captain of the soccer team. She excels at balancing her athletics and student responsibilities, and she's been an Honor Roll recipient each year of high school. She also received the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence.

GOALS: Fabiola hopes to attend, Rice University, Wellesley College or Trinity University. She plans to pursue a pre-med pathway to fulfill the requirements to get into medical school, with the goal of becoming a Family Physician.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Touching tributes to murdered Harris County deputy
3 earthquakes rattle Texas in less than 12 hours
Naked man escapes from kidnappers' trunk in north Houston
Woman lost in woods for 10 days survived on minnows and frogs
Cool front finally in Houston's weather forecast
ABC13's Morning News
'I've lost my hero' Deputy Dhaliwal's father mourns his son
Show More
Late Astros fan's family surprised with playoff tickets
Galleria shuts down store for $147,000 in past due rent
Hakeem Olajuwon's sons following dad on the court
Man finds liver donor through wife's fertility blog
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
More TOP STORIES News