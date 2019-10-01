CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Fabiola

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

Fabiola Martinez-BandaEast Early College High SchoolSeniorFabiola is defensive captain of the soccer team. She excels at balancing her athletics and student responsibilities, and she's been an Honor Roll recipient each year of high school. She also received the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence.Fabiola hopes to attend, Rice University, Wellesley College or Trinity University. She plans to pursue a pre-med pathway to fulfill the requirements to get into medical school, with the goal of becoming a Family Physician.