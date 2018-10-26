GAME OF THE WEEK

Channelview HS students and staff reflect on community's heroism during Hurricane Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

Channelview HS transformed into shelter after Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Last year, during Hurricane Harvey, Channelview High School transformed into a shelter for those affected by the storm.

"I think we serviced almost a thousand people," Channelview HS principal Robert Laird said.

"We had teachers, we had students that wanted to volunteer, and we were all here. We had to get it done. That was our major role," Channelview HS associate principal Cynthia Benitez explained.

Students like Angel Hernandez, who originally stopped by to drop off donated goods, decided to stay and help those who evacuated. The experience taught him many valuable life lessons.

"People were losing their homes and had nowhere to go, nowhere to sleep and nothing to eat. So, my whole family came up here and we ended up staying all night, just helping," Hernandez said.

Not only did Channelview open its doors to their immediate surrounding community, but other school districts were welcomed as well.

"Whatever needed to be done for C.E. King, for Galena Park, whatever district. It didn't matter," Benitez said.

Putting rivalries aside, many stepped up in a big way to give back.

"We raised money for their band because they lost most of their instruments. So, in times of need, it's community support," Laird said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationhurricane harveygame of the week
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GAME OF THE WEEK
C.E. King's marching band overcomes flooded band hall
Struggles after Harvey made this C.E. King DE mentally strong
Channelview wide receiver is the ideal student-athlete
Wheatley students turn passion for cars into bright futures
More game of the week
EDUCATION
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Moore Elementary of Cypress-Fairbanks ISD
C.E. King's marching band overcomes flooded band hall
Travis Herzog takes a trip to Sheridan Elementary of Cypress-Fairbanks ISD
Travis Herzog takes a trip to South Belt Elementary of Pasadena ISD
More Education
Top Stories
Runaway spool of cable sideswipes driver on I-10
2 more suspicious packages recovered
TIMELINE: Suspicious devices mailed to high-profile figures
Criminals using fake paper license plates to cover up crimes
Lost load of gravel creates driving hazard on North Freeway
Straight-party voters reporting their votes were changed
What a break! Man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win
Tricky forecast for Halloween when a few storms could develop
Show More
Woman with knife stabs 14 children at China school
Texans win fifth straight after dominating Dolphins, 42-23
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
Free candy, crafts and spooktacular events this weekend
Struggles after Harvey made this C.E. King DE mentally strong
More News