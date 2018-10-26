Last year, during Hurricane Harvey, Channelview High School transformed into a shelter for those affected by the storm."I think we serviced almost a thousand people," Channelview HS principal Robert Laird said."We had teachers, we had students that wanted to volunteer, and we were all here. We had to get it done. That was our major role," Channelview HS associate principal Cynthia Benitez explained.Students like Angel Hernandez, who originally stopped by to drop off donated goods, decided to stay and help those who evacuated. The experience taught him many valuable life lessons."People were losing their homes and had nowhere to go, nowhere to sleep and nothing to eat. So, my whole family came up here and we ended up staying all night, just helping," Hernandez said.Not only did Channelview open its doors to their immediate surrounding community, but other school districts were welcomed as well."Whatever needed to be done for C.E. King, for Galena Park, whatever district. It didn't matter," Benitez said.Putting rivalries aside, many stepped up in a big way to give back."We raised money for their band because they lost most of their instruments. So, in times of need, it's community support," Laird said.