Abbott says state education agency to extend online only option for districts

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday told 13 Investigates that districts can expect more time to offer online-only learning when the 2020-21 school year starts this fall.
In public health guidance released last week, the Texas Education Agency gave districts a three-week transition period, which allows districts to "temporarily limit access to on-campus instruction" and offer only only instruction rather than a combination of online and in-person classes.
In the Houston area, both Fort Bend ISD and Alief ISD have said they are starting out the school year 100 percent online. Alief said it asked the TEA for an extension to the three-week transition period.
When 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg asked the governor about whether or not that extension will be granted, Abbott said "superintendents can expect to hear something along those lines from (TEA) Commissioner Mike Morath in the next few days."
"(Morath) is expected to announce a longer period of time for online learning at the beginning of the school year and flexibility at the local level. This is going to have to be a local level decision, but there will be great latitude and flexibility provided at the local level," Abbott said Tuesday.
13 Investigates surveyed districts across the state to see how they're handling back-to-school plans, from transportation to face masks and whether or not they'll be online or in-person.
We heard from more than 125 school districts that are home to about 2.5 million students. Each either responded to our survey or provided a statement. Of those who responded to our survey, 84 percent say they expect more than half their students to return to in-person learning on the first day of class; 90 percent expect to offer a mix of in-person and virtual learning.
