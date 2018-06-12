A Class Act: Teacher Opens Home to Student & Family After Harvey

It's the moment hundreds of seniors at YES Prep schools have worked years for - Senior Signing Day.18,000 people packed Minute Maid Park to watch YES Prep Seniors take the stage, each announcing their college choice.For one graduating senior, the path to a full-ride scholarship has not been easy.Bitia Alanis' Pasadena home was devastated during Hurricane Harvey. Her family was forced to huddle onto a mattress as floodwaters poured into their home.When Alanis returned to school, her former teacher Erica Kang offered to open her home to Bitia and her family. They accepted, and ended up living with Kang for most of the school year.Now, Kang and the Alanis family are celebrating together, as Bitia Alanis announces she will attend Rhodes University in Tennessee next year. Despite losing her home during Harvey, Alanis is graduating in the top 10% of her class.