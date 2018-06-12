ABC13 & YOU

A Class Act: Teacher Opens Home to Student & Family After Harvey

EMBED </>More Videos

YES Prep Southeast senior Bitia Alanis graduated with Honors, after living with her former teacher for months after Hurricane Harvey. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
It's the moment hundreds of seniors at YES Prep schools have worked years for - Senior Signing Day.

18,000 people packed Minute Maid Park to watch YES Prep Seniors take the stage, each announcing their college choice.

For one graduating senior, the path to a full-ride scholarship has not been easy.

Bitia Alanis' Pasadena home was devastated during Hurricane Harvey. Her family was forced to huddle onto a mattress as floodwaters poured into their home.

When Alanis returned to school, her former teacher Erica Kang offered to open her home to Bitia and her family. They accepted, and ended up living with Kang for most of the school year.

Now, Kang and the Alanis family are celebrating together, as Bitia Alanis announces she will attend Rhodes University in Tennessee next year. Despite losing her home during Harvey, Alanis is graduating in the top 10% of her class.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationhurricane harveycharter schoolABC13 & YouHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC13 & YOU
Heartbeat Music: a Priceless Gift for Families at Texas Children's Hospital
Three Siblings Become Doctors
Wade Smith Foundation Hosts Free Football & Cheer Camp
Saving an Endangered Species Through Salsa
Man on a mission to empower kids, strengthen Alief community
More ABC13 & You
EDUCATION
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Bulletproof and clear backpacks among back-to-school options
Girls outraged after school dress code video goes viral
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Lemm Elementary reopens today after Harvey flooded school
More Education
Top Stories
LIVE: Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery now in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News