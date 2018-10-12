HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Independent School district voted Thursday evening to select Abelardo Saavedra to lead their district as interim superintendent.
If you're not familiar with Saavedra, he received a bachelor of science and a master of science from Texas A&M University, and a doctorate in school administration from the University of Michigan.
1972 - Saavedra began his career as a classroom teacher in his hometown of Corpus Christi.
1993 - Saavedra was named first Hispanic superintendent of Corpus Christi.
1999 - Corpus Christi school board trustees accused Saavedra of using a district credit card to buy alcohol at restaurants. A jury found him innocent at trial and the district paid him $325,514 to walk away.
2000 - Saavedra left Corpus Christi ISD.
February 2001 - Saavedra became the regional superintendent for HISD.
August 2004 - Saavedra was named the first Hispanic superintendent of HISD.
January 2007 - Saavedra asked to change his contract with HISD from three years to one, to make him more accountable for the district's performance.
August 2009 - Saavedra announced his retirement from HISD.
March 2014 - Saavedra was named superintendent of schools in the South San Antonio ISD.
October 2018 - Saavedra's last day with South San Antonio ISD.
SEE MORE: Frustrated HISD board members call Dr. Grenita Lathan's replacement a racist move