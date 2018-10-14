HOUSTON ISD

Houston ISD school board decides to go in 'different direction' after vote to bring back former superintendent

HISD reportedly will not hire former superintendent

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A former Houston ISD superintendent will not return to his old role several days after the school board voted for him to take over for the district's interim head.

On Sunday, school board president Rhonda Skillern-Jones told Eyewitness News the board has "decided to go in a different direction" for the role of top educator in HISD. Last week, the board tapped former superintendent Dr. Abelardo Saavedra to replace Dr. Grenita Lathan, the district's interim superintendent.

The school district has scheduled a news conference for Monday to address the move.

Last week, the board voted to bring back Saavedra, who served from 2004 to 2009, in a shock move.

SHAKE-UP: Saavedra back to HISD after board ousts Lathan



"Quite frankly for me, what happened last night happened. I believe people deserve what they vote for. So when HISD falls into disrepair, it is what it is," said board member Jolanda Jones, after being on the losing end of the 5-4 vote.

Since the vote, the move drew backlash, with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner as the most vocal.

Turner called it "destabilizing, unacceptable" and saying he "can't condone it."

Dr. Lathan's appointment came in the midst of a budget crisis in HISD, requiring cuts to staff and spending.

