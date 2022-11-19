He did it! 10-year-old Humble mariachi prodigy places first in San Antonio competition

The 10-year-old prodigy, who won a nationally-renowned competition, says he hopes to become a famous mariachi singer just like the late Vicente Fernandez.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- He did it! Our local mariachi prodigy is bringing home the gold.

Eduardo Treviño won first place in the elementary/middle school category at the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza in San Antonio on Friday.

The 10-year-old was representing Humble ISD.

ABC13 anchor Mayra Moreno first interviewed him this week when he was preparing to leave for the Alamo City. He was nervous but excited as he talked about the big day. He said his goal was to bring in first place in his category and win overall grand champion national vocal winner.

RELATED: Humble ISD mariachi prodigy hopes to bring home the gold from national competition

Treviño has had a natural rhythm and ear for music since he was 2 years old. He recently picked up the guitar at the beginning of Covid, he said. He said he got the ability to play the guitar from his mom's side and his singing from his dad's side.

He comes from a line of mariachi singers. His great-grandfather, he said, was a recording artist.

Treviño performs all across town, at many festivals and private parties. His goal is to become a famous mariachi singer just like Vicente Fernandez was.

For news updates, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.