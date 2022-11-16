Humble ISD mariachi prodigy hopes to bring home the gold from national competition

Eduardo Treviño, 10, has a voice that will blow anyone away and he's hoping to bring home the gold to Humble ISD from the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-year-old from Humble ISD is getting ready to compete in a national mariachi competition.

The competition will be taking place in San Antonio, and this young contestant is the first from his district to represent them.

On Friday, Eduardo Treviño will be competing in the 28th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza, which is a huge event that attracts hundreds of musicians and composers from around the world.

His goal is to bring first place in the elementary category and overall grand champion, national vocal winner. This will give him the opportunity to perform with the Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlan, a world-renowned mariachi group.

"I started signing when I was 2 years old, and I started playing the guitar around COVID-19," he said. "My mom's side, that's where I got the guitar and my dad's side that's where I got my voice."

Eduardo told ABC13's Mayra Moreno he wants to be a world-famous mariachi singer like the late Vicente Fernandez, someone, he says, inspired him a lot. However, he actually comes from a line of mariachi singers. His great-grandfather was a recording artist so he says music runs in his blood and he feels it in his bones.

"It makes me feel super proud of myself especially because I continue to carry the legacy," he said.

Eduardo plays all over the city, at many events and even private parties. We are wishing him good luck and hope the brings the gold home for his district.

