Eat Drink HTX charity dining event returns with nothing over $25

It's more casual and perhaps most important to your wallet - less expensive! Here's what to know about Eat Drink HTX.

HOUSTON, Texas -- A new charity dining event from the organizers of Houston Restaurant Weeks will return in 2023. Eat Drink HTX will take place from February 15-28, the Cleverly Stone Foundation, the organizer, announced.

Similar in style to Houston Restaurant Weeks, restaurants that participate in Eat Drink HTX serve prix fixe menus at set price points for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Whereas HRW prices are $25 for lunch and brunch and $39 or $55 for dinner, Eat Drink is much less expensive - $15 for lunch and brunch and $20 or $25 for dinner. The lower price point allows more casual and fast-casual establishments to participate in the event.

So far, participating restaurants include establishments such as Phat Eatery, Craft Pita, City Cellars HTX, B.B. Lemon, and Xin Chao. Restaurants interested in joining the event are invited to contact organizer Katie Stone via email.

For the full story, visit our partners at Culturemap Houston.