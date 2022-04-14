easter

Best Easter weekend events, from egg hunts to keg hunts

HOUSTON, Texas -- For those who observe, Easter is a holy and vibrant celebration of renewal. And for those who don't, but still look forward to the holiday, Easter means brunches and for kids, Easter egg hunts, usually starring a certain bunny.

This year offers plenty of fun for kids ready to search for eggs - and adults ready to search for Easter kegs (read on), or get their Easter yoga on. From Kemah to Simonton to downtown, here are your best bets for Easter weekend.

Friday

Blessington Farms in Simonton will have a two-day "Easter EGG-stravaganza." Enjoy picking your own strawberries and fun in Farm Funland, with hayrides, barrel trains, giant slides, animal encounters and much more. There will also be an Easter egg hunt where children will hunt for eggs with candy and treats.10 am.

The Woodlands Children's Museum will invite kids to indulge in two-day "EggTivites." Children will delight in egg dyeing, creating a bunny mask, and embellishing egg carton baskets or a bunny box to carry eggs. Plus, there will be photos with the Easter Bunny. 10 am.

Kemah Boardwalkin Kemah will host a three-day Easter Weekend complete with an egg hunt, an Easter egg/cookie-decorating workshop, performers, and the Easter Bunny. On Sunday morning, there will be a special sunrise service at 7:30 am. Noon.

