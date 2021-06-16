east river

Game-changing Fifth Ward waterfront mixed-use development tees up new golf course and restaurant

By Steven Devadanam

A nine-hole golf course and casual restaurant are coming to East River. (Rendering courtesy of Sterling Illustration)

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of the most highly anticipated developments in Houston has just announced new draws for active and food-loving locals.

East River, the massive, ambitious, 150-acre waterfront project is teeing up a new public, nine-hole, par-three golf course.

Additionally, Midway, the firm behind East River, announced a new family-friendly restaurant and patio bar on the sprawling complex.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
