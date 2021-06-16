HOUSTON, Texas -- One of the most highly anticipated developments in Houston has just announced new draws for active and food-loving locals.
East River, the massive, ambitious, 150-acre waterfront project is teeing up a new public, nine-hole, par-three golf course.
Additionally, Midway, the firm behind East River, announced a new family-friendly restaurant and patio bar on the sprawling complex.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Game-changing Fifth Ward waterfront mixed-use development tees up new golf course and restaurant
EAST RIVER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News