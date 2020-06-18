Rikers Island inmate tries to escape by jumping into river during recreation time

NEW YORK CITY, New York -- A Rikers Island inmate was quickly caught after trying to escape by jumping into the East River during recreation time Thursday.Authorities said 37-year-old Arthur Brown, held on an assault charge, scaled a wall and jumped into the river in an apparent attempt to swim to freedom.Two correction officers assigned to the K-9 unit ran after him, jumped into the river and pulled him out."Thanks to the heroic actions and quick thinking of K-9 Correction Officers McCardle and Braska, an attempted inmate escape was thwarted earlier today at Rikers Island," said president of the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association Elias Husamudeen. "These two brave officers immediately jumped into action to bring the inmate back into custody without any regards for their own safety. We proudly salute them for their bravery and for reminding the public the critical role Correction Officers play every day in maintaining public safety."The correction officers were not injured, and the inmate was taken to a local hospital.Initial reports that a second inmate was involved are believed to be incorrect, verified by a Department of Correction headcount.Now, an investigation is underway to find out where the security breach happened and how to prevent it in the future.