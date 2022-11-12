Buzzy East River destination opens new 9-hole golf course and restaurant with a view

Developers of this 150-acre retail and housing development are hoping this could be the Bayou City's own River Walk, but it is still in the beginning stages.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Local golfers have a new place to play a quick round, and the Fifth Ward has a new, family friendly restaurant with a view of the action. East River 9 and Riverhouse Houston have recently opened their doors.

The video featured above is from the previous report.

As its name implies, East River 9 is a nine-hole, par-three golf course with a companion driving range, putting green, and pro shop. The course offers holes that run between 80 and 150 yards with two staggered tee boxes per hole. Touted as the only public, nine-hole, par-three course inside the 610 loop, East River 9 also has stadium lights that allow for evening play.

In addition to playing the course, customers may practice their swings on a 300-yard driving range that looks toward downtown and work on their short game on the 12,000-square-foot putting green. The attached pro shop offers rentals, equipment, and food and drink.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

RELATED: Houston Open tees off with Astros momentum and a murky future