Man hit and killed by 18-wheeler in middle of I-10 East Freeway at Federal Road, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died when he was hit by an 18-wheeler in the middle of the I-10 East Freeway.

Houston police said the crash happened on I-10 westbound at Federal Road around 10 p.m. Thursday.

It's unclear why the man was in the middle of the freeway.

The driver of the 18-wheeler stopped at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, HPD said.

Police are calling the deadly crash a tragic accident.