1 person killed in shooting in Houston's East End, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person is dead after a shooting in Houston's East End Wednesday evening, police said.

HPD tweeted that the scene is unfolding at 7400 Canal Street.

No additional details were released, but officers confirmed one person has died.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows this area, which is home to 28,000 people, includes Mason Park, Forest Hill, Sunnyland and Central Park. Data shows that two homicides have taken place in the area in the last 12 months.

