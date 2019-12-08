TIMELINE: What we know about what happened to Sgt. Christopher Brewster

HOUSTON, Texas -- It took just four minutes for Houston police sergeant Christopher Brewster to respond to a domestic disturbance call. Less than an hour later, Brewster was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds.Here are how the events unfolded:Call from a female victim that her boyfriend was assaulting her. The victim tells dispatchers the boyfriend was armed with two firearms.Members of HPD Eastside Patrol arrive in the 7400 block of Ave I.Sgt. Christopher Brewster spots the suspect & victim walking in the 7400 block of Ave L.Sgt. Brewster reports that he's been shot.A citywide "officer needs assistance" call goes out.HFD arrives on scene.K-9, air patrol arrive to help.CPR started on Sgt. Brewster by members of his shift team.Sgt. Brewster is placed in ambulance and rushed to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.Sgt. Christopher Brewster, a nine year veteran of the Houston Police Dept. is pronounced dead.Brewster was promoted to sergeant nine months ago.He was 32-years-old and leaves behind a wife, parents, and siblings.Suspect Arturo Solis taken into custody.Solis waives his right to appear in probable cause court.The judge charges him with capital murder of a police officer with no bond.Court documents state that Solis confessed to the shooting death of Sgt. Brewster.His next court appearance is scheduled for December 9.