Who is Arturo Solis? Man charged with shooting Sgt. Brewster

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Arturo Solis has been charged with shooting Sgt. Christopher Brewster Saturday night in Houston's East End. Brewster later died at the hospital.

Solis, 25, was charged with capital murder of a police officer early Sunday morning.

This is the booking photo of suspect Arturo Solis, 25, charged with the capital murder of HPD Sergeant Christopher Brewster.



RELATED: HPD officer dead after East End shooting

Brewster was responding to a domestic disturbance call on Avenue I just after 5:45 p.m. Authorities say Brewster exited his vehicle without his gun drawn and was trying to get Solis' attention by waving both hands.

According to court documents, Solis confessed to shooting Brewster. Documents say Solis told authorities he was aware Brewster was a police officer and shot him in order to avoid arrest.

Solis waived his right to appear in probable cause court, his next appearance is scheduled for December 9. He is being held with no bond.

Solis has a lengthy criminal history including a charge of assault causing bodily injury.

Below are his previous charges:
  • 1/8/17- Burglary of vehicle- plead guilty- sentenced to 150 days in Harris County Jail
  • 03/01/16- Evading arrest/detention- plead guilty- sentenced to 30 days in Harris County Jail
  • 9/14/16- Harassment- guilty- sentenced 60 days in Brazoria Co Jail
  • 8/11/15- Assault family member- plead guilty- sentenced to 70 days in Harris County Jail
  • 11/10/14- Criminal mischief- guilty- sentenced to 20 Days Brazoria Co Jail
