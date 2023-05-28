Mayor Craig Brown says the new policy is expected to open the area more to foot traffic and be more accommodating to people with disabilities.

Section of East Beach in Galveston to be closed off to vehicles for Memorial Day weekend

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For those heading to Galveston for Memorial Day weekend, be aware of a few parking changes near the area.

Effective immediately, Mayor Craig Brown of Galveston announced that a portion of East Beach would be closed off to cars as 500,000 people are expected to visit.

The new policy is said to open up the area to foot traffic and will be more accommodating to those who are disabled, and will be reserved for fishermen and non-motorized water vehicles.

It is expected to stay in place going forward, the mayor said.

The city will put up signs and supply free parking outside the beach to ensure everyone is informed and provide nearby parking places.

