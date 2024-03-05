Parents had been fighting before murder-suicide in west Harris County neighborhood, daughter says

The daughter of the couple said her parents had been fighting for a while and had a history of domestic violence. She said she called 911 on Sunday afternoon after she said her father started shooting at a wall.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is making funeral arrangements for a murder-suicide in a West Harris County neighborhood on Monday.

Investigators are still looking into exactly what happened at Eagle Sage Lane, near Morton Ranch Road and the Grand Parkway on Sunday evening.

She said she called 911 on Sunday afternoon after her father started shooting at a wall.

When deputies arrived, she said her family members locked the door and refused for help.

Just over an hour later, the daughter heard gunshots again and left.

Soon afterward, her parents were found dead.

If anyone has any information on this case, you can contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.