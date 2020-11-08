First-ever Esports summit comes to Galveston Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5974695" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After three years, it's a dream come true for fans, and players as the Overwatch League finally comes to Houston this weekend

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The online-gaming craze was growing way before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but the number of users sky-rocketed after people were forced to stay indoors.Since the pandemic began, experts say the global revenue of the gaming-world jumped by 37% between January and September.Along with using online software to connect with one another, gamers recently had the chance to meet up in person and show off their skills. The Esports Summit was this weekend in Galveston where hundreds of players plugged into some serious competition.The summit included seminars, free gaming opportunities and several tournaments, taking into consideration the current COVID-19 restrictions and following proper social distancing measures.In the invitation given by the event hosts, they promised visitors "out of this world visualization of real action, activities designed to peak the imagination, ongoing game tournaments to enter or observe, informative panels, gaming celebrities, exhibits, and vendors."