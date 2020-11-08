First-ever Esports summit comes to Galveston Island

Since the pandemic began, experts say the global revenue of the gaming-world jumped by 37% between January and September.
Along with using online software to connect with one another, gamers recently had the chance to meet up in person and show off their skills. The Esports Summit was this weekend in Galveston where hundreds of players plugged into some serious competition.
The summit included seminars, free gaming opportunities and several tournaments, taking into consideration the current COVID-19 restrictions and following proper social distancing measures.
In the invitation given by the event hosts, they promised visitors "out of this world visualization of real action, activities designed to peak the imagination, ongoing game tournaments to enter or observe, informative panels, gaming celebrities, exhibits, and vendors."