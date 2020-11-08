esports

First-ever Esports summit comes to Galveston Island

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The online-gaming craze was growing way before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but the number of users sky-rocketed after people were forced to stay indoors.

Since the pandemic began, experts say the global revenue of the gaming-world jumped by 37% between January and September.

Along with using online software to connect with one another, gamers recently had the chance to meet up in person and show off their skills. The Esports Summit was this weekend in Galveston where hundreds of players plugged into some serious competition.

SEE ALSO: Houston Esports team and fans prepare for first-ever homestand
EMBED More News Videos

After three years, it's a dream come true for fans, and players as the Overwatch League finally comes to Houston this weekend



The summit included seminars, free gaming opportunities and several tournaments, taking into consideration the current COVID-19 restrictions and following proper social distancing measures.

In the invitation given by the event hosts, they promised visitors "out of this world visualization of real action, activities designed to peak the imagination, ongoing game tournaments to enter or observe, informative panels, gaming celebrities, exhibits, and vendors."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsgalveston countygalvestonvirtual realitygamesonline chatvideo gameesports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ESPORTS
Esports team prepares for first-ever Houston tournament
Houston university among those tapped for new ESPORTS deal
For NBA and other sports leagues, a difficult tightrope to business in China
A-Rush Gaming bringing entertainment center to Sugar Land
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
ABC13 staff shares stories of 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek
'Silent killer:' A few telling signs of pancreatic cancer
World reacts to news of Alex Trebek's death
Texas reports 5,404 new COVID-19 cases, El Paso area surging
Woman who turned 103 says exercise at her local YMCA paid off
Nats make their pitch to Biden, invite him to throw 1st ball
Show More
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
Houston Latina bloggers commend Biden-Harris victory
Alex Trebek: 'Jeopardy!' host's most memorable moments
Cruise line wants volunteers for trial voyages
Kamala Harris' sorority sisters celebrate her victory
More TOP STORIES News