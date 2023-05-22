Dylan Campbell, product of Houston's Strake Jesuit, swings his way into UT's baseball record book

Dylan Campbell knew since elementary school that he wanted to play for the University of Texas. Now, the Houstonian has done more than wear the burnt orange.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dylan Campbell knew where he wanted to be, he just didn't know he'd end up in the University of Texas record book once he got there.

Campbell, a Strake Jesuit College Preparatory product from Houston, told ABC13 he had a goal of playing baseball at UT prior to starting high school.

"When I got to middle school and realized that these dreams are more attainable, I set my mind on playing for UT," Campbell recalled. "I loved the culture and the winning tradition. It's just amazing. Then, going into high school, I felt like it was getting a little closer. After UT called and offered, that was the deciding factor."

In his first two years playing for the Longhorns, Campbell reached the College World Series. This season, his junior campaign, he has hit his way into the UT record book as he helped the team win the 2023 Big 12 Conference title.

The outfielder enters the NCAA postseason play riding a 33-game hitting streak. The mark is the longest in Texas program history and just two games shy of the all-time Big 12 record.

"We have hundreds of years of history in this program. Great players, great accolades," Campbell said. "So it means a lot to be able to say that I'm in the history books and part of such a storied program. It's a blessing, honestly."

For more sports news, follow Adam Winkler on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.