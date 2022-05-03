Houston Astros' Dusty Baker on brink of historic 2,000th career win as a manager

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11178812" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Astros manager is just a few wins away from his first World Series title as a manager. But baseball is only one part of his remarkable life.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One win now separates Dusty Baker from a milestone that should secure a rightful place in Cooperstown, New York.The Houston Astros manager sits at 1,999 victories ahead of their game Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners, who were shut out for Baker's penultimate win in a 3-0 game the night before.The Astros used home runs from Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena on Monday night to put the 72-year-old on the brink of a hall of fame-worthy distinction.Even if the Astros drop their game Tuesday, which is the second of three against Seattle, the club has five more home games to get to that historic number before having to settle it on the road. Houston has the series finale with the Mariners on Wednesday afternoon, followed by a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers, beginning Thursday.Baker's chances of getting to that mark was enhanced when superstar Jose Altuve returned to the lineup after a hamstring injury.What's the historic significance of 2,000 wins? Baker has the chance to join an exclusive club of MLB managers who have crossed that prestigious mark. Only 11 skippers in major league history can claim to be a part of the fraternity, and 10 of them are already in the Baseball Hall of Fame.Baker, whose managerial career began in 1993 after a World Series-winning playing career, has had stops with the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Washington Nationals before breaking a three-year absence from the game toWhen Baker secures victory No. 2000, he would also be the only MLB manager with 2,000 wins not to take home a World Series title. He is already the only MLB manager to win pennants in both American and National Leagues.