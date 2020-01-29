Dusty Baker: Who is this winery-owning, veteran MLB manager?

The Houston Astros are starting fresh after a reputation-killing cheating scandal, and Dusty Baker could be the fit they need in this new era.
In Baker, the Astros get a long-time manager who has a winning record over 22 seasons between four ball clubs: San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Washington Nationals.
Baker won 103 games in his first season as a manager in San Francisco, which still stands as his career high in a season.
His Giants were one win away from winning the 2002 World Series. In 2003, while with the Cubs, he fell short in the NL Championship Series that was infamous for the Steve Bartman incident.
Baker was also a championship winning outfielder. From 1968 to 1986, he made his name as a hard-hitting slugger, mainly with his first two clubs, the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
In 1977, Baker was the NL Championship Series MVP. Four years later, he helped the Dodgers win the 1981 World Series.
He's a two-time All-Star, a Gold Glove Award winner, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award honoree.
The Astros' reported hiring of Baker, an old-school baseball traditionalist, could be the club rolling back its philosophy. Under former general manager Jeff Luhnow, the club relied heavily on stats-driven roster and on-the-field decisions.
Outside of baseball, Baker has been called upon to serve as an on-air analyst for ESPN and TBS' baseball coverage.
In addition, he is a co-owner of his California-based winery, Baker Family Wines.
Baker is married to his wife Melissa, and the couple has two children, Natosha and Darren. Darren is mostly remembered for a near-collision at home plate during the 2002 World Series. Darren was a bat boy at the time trying to collect equipment, when he had to be rescued by former Giants player J.T. Snow.
