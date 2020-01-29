Sports

Dusty Baker: Who is this winery-owning, veteran MLB manager?

The Houston Astros are starting fresh after a reputation-killing cheating scandal, and Dusty Baker could be the fit they need in this new era.

In Baker, the Astros get a long-time manager who has a winning record over 22 seasons between four ball clubs: San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Washington Nationals.

RELATED: Dusty Baker agrees to deal to become next Astros manager, source tells ESPN

Baker won 103 games in his first season as a manager in San Francisco, which still stands as his career high in a season.

His Giants were one win away from winning the 2002 World Series. In 2003, while with the Cubs, he fell short in the NL Championship Series that was infamous for the Steve Bartman incident.

Baker was also a championship winning outfielder. From 1968 to 1986, he made his name as a hard-hitting slugger, mainly with his first two clubs, the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 1977, Baker was the NL Championship Series MVP. Four years later, he helped the Dodgers win the 1981 World Series.

He's a two-time All-Star, a Gold Glove Award winner, and a two-time Silver Slugger Award honoree.

The Astros' reported hiring of Baker, an old-school baseball traditionalist, could be the club rolling back its philosophy. Under former general manager Jeff Luhnow, the club relied heavily on stats-driven roster and on-the-field decisions.

Outside of baseball, Baker has been called upon to serve as an on-air analyst for ESPN and TBS' baseball coverage.

In addition, he is a co-owner of his California-based winery, Baker Family Wines.

Baker is married to his wife Melissa, and the couple has two children, Natosha and Darren. Darren is mostly remembered for a near-collision at home plate during the 2002 World Series. Darren was a bat boy at the time trying to collect equipment, when he had to be rescued by former Giants player J.T. Snow.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisco giantsmlbhouston astroscincinnati redschicago cubs
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News