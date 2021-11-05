Astros and Dusty Baker agree on 1-year deal to keep manager in Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11201547" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> La Piña is staying! Fans can now relax a bit knowing this. In a one-year contract for $8 million, the star is actually taking a pay cut to stay in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros' "cool" 72-year-old skipper who just completed the team's latest World Series run will be back in the dugout for at least one more year.Dusty Baker and the Astros agreed to a one-year deal that will allow the manager another go at an American League pennant despite anticipated changes to the coaching staff and lineup.The deal was announced Friday afternoon during an end-of-season news conference featuring owner Jim Crane and general manager James Click.Baker was hired on a two-year contract in 2020 in the wake of Houston's sign-stealing scandal that saw their former manager AJ Hinch and former general manager Jeff Luhnow both get fired by the organization.In his short stay in Houston, Baker has led the Astros to back-to-back AL Championship Series, not to mention the World Series berth this past season.Baker has spent 24 years in the majors as a manager, but has yet to win a title in that role. He does have a World Series ring from his playing time as a Los Angeles Dodger.With a title as a manager eluding him again, Baker said after his team's Game 6 loss that there's unfinished business when asked by a reporter if he wanted to come back to Houston."Yeah, because we've still got some unfinished business. I mean I love these guys. I love the town of Houston. The fans are behind us," Baker said.Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa has expressed his preference to see Baker return."He's a great manager, great person. Loved playing for him. I loved every single second," Correa said.Second baseman Jose Altuve agreed, saying, "Yes, absolutely" to having Baker come back.Baker will already be without pitching coach Brent Strom, who confirmed he'll be leaving the club.