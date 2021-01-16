one minute weather

That's not fog in Houston this morning, that's west Texas dust!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friday's high winds that whipped across southeast Texas have subsided, but not before bringing dust from west Texas and other neighboring states.

While air quality readings across the area are still generally in the moderate (healthy) range, you may see a haze in the sky this morning. Video from Conroe, Houston and Galveston showed reduced visibilities across the area.

Once the dust moves out, we'll see clear skies and dry conditions through the weekend, before a rain event is expected to arrive next week.

SEE ALSO: Beautiful but chilly start to the weekend

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Beautiful but chilly start to the weekend
Wild weather spotted in the Houston-area
ABC13 StormTracker live video with Chief Forecaster David Tillman
Houston breaks weather record after 'snow' is documented
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 brothers missing from SW Houston
Amber Alert issued for Houston 3-month-old baby
Beautiful but chilly start to the weekend
Tax filing season delayed until February: IRS
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $850M
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
Joshua Lollar of Spring, Texas charged in US Capitol riot
Show More
Texas Capitol temporarily closed as precaution
2K slots added to NRG drive-thru vaccine clinic now full
Houston Congresswoman gives insight into Impeachment preparation
Hospitals are recruiting more nurses as COVID-19 cases increase
Former Rockets owner Charlie Thomas dies at age 89
More TOP STORIES News