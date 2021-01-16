That's not fog in Houston this morning, that's west Texas dust!

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friday's high winds that whipped across southeast Texas have subsided, but not before bringing dust from west Texas and other neighboring states.While air quality readings across the area are still generally in the moderate (healthy) range, you may see a haze in the sky this morning. Video from Conroe, Houston and Galveston showed reduced visibilities across the area.Once the dust moves out, we'll see clear skies and dry conditions through the weekend, before a rain event is expected to arrive next week.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.