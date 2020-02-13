one minute weather

Beautiful but chilly start to the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Clear skies, cool starts, and dry air will be the crux of the forecast through the weekend.

Temperatures this morning are starting in the 30s and low 40s, and will gradually warm to the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Tomorrow will be similar, but with high temperatures reaching the 60s.

And you won't need an umbrella this weekend. No rain is expected through the weekend.

What will the weather be like in Houston for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day?


It looks great! We expect it to be a dry day with lots of sunshine in the morning and clouds building in during the afternoon. After a cold morning in the 30s, temperatures will warm into the mid 60s as the Gulf breeze picks up.

When is our next chance of rain?


A wet weather pattern will develop over Southeast Texas right after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Tuesday brings a 30% chance for showers as moisture builds up. Wednesday looks stormier with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. It now looks like this system will linger into Thursday, bringing a 30% chance of additional showers and thunderstorms. And the rain may continue all the way into next weekend.

Is there any snow possible in Houston over the next 10 days?


Sorry. No snow.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas

Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

