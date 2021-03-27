cute animals

Stray dog steals purple unicorn toy - repeatedly - from Dollar General; then gets adopted

Duplin County Animals Services officer bought dog, named Sisu, purple unicorn toy before adoption
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina dog is settling into his new forever home -- after getting attention for his shoplifting.

He's about a year old and named Sisu. Instead of a cat burglar, he's earned the title of dog burglar.

He repeatedly broke into a Dollar General in Duplin County, North Carolina -- and stole a purple unicorn.

RELATED: Squirrel steals package from Chicago building, takes it to roof

The store eventually called animal services, and the responding officer decided to buy the toy for him.

On his adoption information -- the shelter said Sisu, "knows sit, lay, heel and loves unicorns from Dollar General."

Now, he's stolen someone's heart, and he and his toy have found a new family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth carolinatheftcute animalsdogadoptionu.s. & worldtoyspet adoptiondollar store
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CUTE ANIMALS
French bulldogs place 2nd in top 10 most popular dog breeds
Toothless dog brings smiles to dental patients
Houston-area dogs enjoy their first snow day
Attorney accidentally gets on Zoom call with cat filter on
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DPS trooper shot in central Texas, suspect on the run
Here's when rain could help wash away our problematic pollen
Funeral services set for mom, 3 kids killed in fiery crash
Judge sets bond at $250,000 in Pasadena attacks case
Here's a recap of the news for Saturday, March 27
El Campo, Wharton students receive books in Magic of Storytelling celebration
2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
Show More
Teen shot during gun battle in NW Houston, police say
Mom wanted after 2-month-old found dead in bag full of ice
Tax preparer pulls gun on clients and attacks 1 of them
10-year-old accidentally shot in Cypress, HCSO says
Ex-girlfriend of man accused in child's death says he was abusive
More TOP STORIES News